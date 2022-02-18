NewsLocal23-year old woman dies in car accident near Tseri

23-year old woman dies in car accident near Tseri

Elisavet Spanou, 23, from Nicosia died early this morning during a car accident that took place near Tseri. The woman was driving her car with a 20-year-old as her passenger going toward Tseriou Avenue. At some point and under conditions that are being investigated, the car crashed into the protective metal railing. Then it went into the opposite lane where it crashed into a tanker and due to the collision the two women were trapped into their vehicle.

The Fire Service managed to release the two women who were transferred to the Nicosia General Hospital in an ambulance. There, the doctor on duty confirmed the death of Spanou while the other woman was kept for treatment. Her condition is described as serious.

By gavriella
Previous article10 km hiking along the picturesque coastline of Pissouri on February 19
Next articleIn which areas artificial reefs will be constructed

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros