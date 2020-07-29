23-year-old Indian man wanted for alleged involvement in murder (photo)

Police are looking for Puran Dass, 23, from India, in connection with the murder in Nicosia of a 21-year-old man back on June 21, an announcement said on Wednesday.

The suspect’s photo was also released, following evidence that he was also involved in the fatal stabbing.

Nicosia Crime Investigation Department have arrested six people, so far, aged 27, 30, 24, 29, 30 and 24. They are all remanded in custody pending further investigations.

Anyone who can assist the police please contact the CID on 22802222 or the Citizens’ Contact Line at 1460 or their nearest Police Station.

Source: Philenews