23-year-old missing from her home in Limassol (PHOTO)

Police are looking for 23-year old SIMONA TONCHOVA ZAPRYANOVA, from Bulgaria, who has been reported missing from her place of residence in Limassol since early on 19 June 2021.

Simona is 1.70 metres tall, thin, with blond hair up to her shoulders and green eyes.

She has a tattoo with a rose and a butterfly on the left side of her waist.

She was last seen wearing black tights, a black t-shirt and black athletic shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Limassol CID on 25-805057, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.