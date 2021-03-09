23-year-old man says he was raped by 40-year-old

A 23-year-old man told the Police he had been raped by his roommate.
The Nicosia CID has already arrested a 40-year-old, who was taken to Court that ordered his imprisonment for eight days.
The 23-year-old was medically examined and the findings will be recorded in a report.
Both men did time in Central Prisons and when they were released decided to rent an apartment together.
During interrogation, the 40-year-old denied all allegations. He said he did not rape the young man and even claimed that they do not live together.
The Police will investigate the allegations.
(philenews)