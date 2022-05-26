NewsLocal23-year-old in prison for fatal car accident

23-year-old in prison for fatal car accident

Accident2
Accident2

The Limassol District Court has sentenced a 23-year-old to 15 months in prison since he was found guilty of causing death by negligence. Additionally, the man will be deprived of his driving license for 24 months.

It is reminded that the case referred to a fatal car accident that occurred just after midnight on 14 September 2020. The 23-year-old was the driver and his co-driver was an 18-year-old girl. The young man was heading south on the Kyvides-Kantou road when he lost control of the vehicle which was successively overturned and finally hit on the fence of a house. Due to the collision the 18-year-old was thrown out of the vehicle and died instantly.

By gavriella
