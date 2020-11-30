23-year-old imprisoned for child pornography

The Larnaca District Court issued an arrest warrant against a 23-year-old man regarding a case of child pornography under investigation.

According to the Police, the investigation began following a tip by EUROPOL according to which the user of an account on a social media platform sent to another user of the platform three archives with material of children’s sexual abuse.

Following investigations, the Police arrested the 23-year-old on a warrant.

During interrogation, the young man seems to have admitted the crimes.

The case is still under investigation.

(philenews/CNA)