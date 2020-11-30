News Local 23-year-old imprisoned for child pornography

23-year-old imprisoned for child pornography

Special police constable jailed for child porn

The Larnaca District Court issued an arrest warrant against a 23-year-old man regarding a case of child pornography under investigation.

According to the Police, the investigation began following a tip by EUROPOL according to which the user of an account on a social media platform sent to another user of the platform three archives with material of children’s sexual abuse.

Following investigations, the Police arrested the 23-year-old on a warrant.

During interrogation, the young man seems to have admitted the crimes.

The case is still under investigation.

(philenews/CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleEight cataract patients who lost their vision waiting for verdict
Next articleCyprus shipping proved resilient amidst the Covid-19 crisis

Top Stories

Local

182 new cases through PCR tests, one death announced on Monday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of a man aged 72, with underlying conditions who had been treated at the ICU of the Nicosia...
Read more
Economy

Cyprus shipping proved resilient amidst the Covid-19 crisis

gavriella -
The Cyprus shipping industry has proved resilient amidst the coronavirus pandemic and the aim is for the sector to grow even further in the...
Read more
Local

23-year-old imprisoned for child pornography

gavriella -
The Larnaca District Court issued an arrest warrant against a 23-year-old man regarding a case of child pornography under investigation. According to the Police, the...
Read more
Local

Eight cataract patients who lost their vision waiting for verdict

gavriella -
The eight persons who lost their vision after being operated for cataract at a private hospital and after being infected with a drug resistant...
Read more
Local

Water Board not to disconnect water supplies due to unpaid bills

gavriella -
The Water Board of Nicosia informed the public that its Consumer Service Departments will remain closed until 7 January according to the new Decree...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

182 new cases through PCR tests, one death announced on Monday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of a man aged 72, with underlying conditions who had been treated at the ICU of the Nicosia...
Read more
Local

Eight cataract patients who lost their vision waiting for verdict

gavriella -
The eight persons who lost their vision after being operated for cataract at a private hospital and after being infected with a drug resistant...
Read more
Local

Water Board not to disconnect water supplies due to unpaid bills

gavriella -
The Water Board of Nicosia informed the public that its Consumer Service Departments will remain closed until 7 January according to the new Decree...
Read more
Local

14-year-old missing from home (PHOTO)

gavriella -
Police are looking for 14-year old Luciana Nicoleta Pislea from Romania permanent resident of Cyprus, who has been reported missing from her place of...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros