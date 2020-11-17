228 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday out of 8,887 tests

The Health Ministry announced 228 new COVID-19 cases on 17 November, out of 8,887 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 7,513.

The break-down of new patients follows:

40 through tracing (528 tests today)

127 through private initiative (3,274 tests today)

29 from public hospital labs (345 tests today)

Eight from GP referrals and special patient groups (284 tests today)

Two from repatriates/passengers (496 tests today)

Three from checks to employees in Limassol, who are exempted from lockdown (1,650 tests today)

Three from checks to employees in Nicosia who are exempted from ban of travelling to Limassol and Paphos (942 tests today)

16 from migrants’ facilities (268 tests today)

Moreover the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed case:

249 tests to old people’s homes

One test from a screening programme launched by the football association across all leagues

147 tests among students and teachers

103 tests among the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias

600 tests among employees in Paphos, who are exempted from lockdown

In total, 54 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 10 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including three who are not intubated. Another 10 patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital.

(PIO)