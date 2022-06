During the past three days, members of the Paphos Police Directorate carried out a coordinated operation to combat traffic violations during which there were 227 traffic fines.

According to the Police spokesman, out of the 227 fines, 21 had to do with people driving under the influence of alcohol, two under the influence of drugs, 75 speeding and the rest smaller violations.

As said, the coordinated operations will continue at a later stage as well.