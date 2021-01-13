227 new cases, six deaths announced on Wednesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of six persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 163, 107 men and 56 women with an average age of 79.5.

The Health Ministry also announced new Coronavirus cases out of 13,298 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Wednesday, 13 January, taking confirmed infections to 28,124.

The 227 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

63 through tracing (478 tests today)

30 through private initiative (1,097 tests today)

22 from public hospital labs (363 tests today)

One within the framework of checking the Cyprus Football and Basketball Federations (two tests today)

111 confirmed cases found through 10,830 antigen rapid tests

Additionally the following tests took place, without finding any confirmed cases:

231 tests within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports

47 tests within the framework of rechecking passengers from UK after the 7 th day of their arrival

day of their arrival 250 tests conducted within the framework of GP referrals

Analytically the 111 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed cases Paphos 3 Limassol 31 Larnaca 22 Nicosia 28 Famagusta 7 Old people’s homes 11 National Guard 1 Wider public sector 1 Businesses, working sites 0 Industrial areas 7

In total, 58 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 36 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including six who are not on respirator, 31 in the COVID-19 unit and nine in the Increased Care Unit. Another four patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital, 52 in the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and eight in the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO)