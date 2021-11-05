227 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Friday

The Health Ministry announced 227 new Coronavirus cases out of 56,230 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 5 November, taking confirmed infections to 125,640.

The 227 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

59 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (883 tests today)

One from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,002 tests today)

27 through private initiative (1,510 tests today)

10 taken within the framework of public hospital labs (224 tests today)

Two tests taken within the framework of the GP referrals program (208 tests today)

80 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (30,453 tests today)

48 confirmed cases found through 20,950 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 48 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 3 Limassol 5 Nicosia 16 Paphos 6 Famagusta 1 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 16 National Guard 0 Closed structures 1 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 18 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit. Also 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four patients at the COVID-19 unit. Finally, 10 patients are being treated in the ICUs including two patients who are not intubated.