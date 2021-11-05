227 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Friday

The Health Ministry announced 227 new Coronavirus cases out of 56,230 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 5 November, taking confirmed infections to 125,640.
The 227 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:
- 59 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (883 tests today)
- One from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,002 tests today)
- 27 through private initiative (1,510 tests today)
- 10 taken within the framework of public hospital labs (224 tests today)
- Two tests taken within the framework of the GP referrals program (208 tests today)
- 80 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (30,453 tests today)
- 48 confirmed cases found through 20,950 antigen rapid tests.
Analytically the 48 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:
|Confirmed Cases
|Larnaca
|3
|Limassol
|5
|Nicosia
|16
|Paphos
|6
|Famagusta
|1
|Old people’s homes
|0
|Schools
|16
|National Guard
|0
|Closed structures
|1
|Sampling at airports
|0
In total, 18 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including six in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit.
Some 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit. Also 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four patients at the COVID-19 unit. Finally, 10 patients are being treated in the ICUs including two patients who are not intubated.