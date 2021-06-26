226 new cases of COVID-19, no death on Saturday

The Health Ministry announced 226 new Coronavirus cases out of 41,809 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Saturday, 26 June, taking confirmed infections to 74,569.

The 226 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

33 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (454 tests today)

Six taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,324 tests today)

46 through private initiative (2,612 tests today)

One taken from public hospital lab (165 tests today)

140 confirmed cases found through 35,567 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed cases:

222 tests within the framework of the program of GP referrals

465 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (576 tests today)

Analytically the 140 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 13 Limassol 43 Nicosia 41 Paphos 6 Famagusta 37 Industrial area of Aradippou 0 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 0 Education 0

In total, 14 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including one who is out of respirator and three in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit.

