226 (from PRC tests) + 93 (from rapid tests) new COVID-19 cases on Thursday out of 12,363 tests

226 (from PRC tests) + 93 (from rapid tests) new COVID-19 cases on Thursday out of 12,363 tests

The Health Ministry announced 226 new COVID-19 cases on 19 November, out of 12,363 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 7,979.  Out of the 12,363 tests, 6356 were carried out with PRC method (226 confirmed cases) and 6,007 were antigen rapid tests (93 confirmed cases).

A. The break-down of new patients from PRC tests follows:

  • 64 through tracing (801 tests today)
  • 90 through private initiative (2,919 tests today)
  • 21 from public hospital labs (348 tests today)
  • Five from GP referrals and special patient groups (137 tests today)
  • Three from checks to employees in Limassol, who are exempted from lockdown (257 tests today)
  • Six from checks to employees in Paphos, who are exempted from lockdown (919 tests today)
  • 37 from old people’s homes (291 tests today).

Moreover the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed case:

  • 464 tests from students/teachers
  • 98 tests from migrants’ facilities
  • 116 tests from repatriates/passengers
  • Two tests from a screening programme launched by the football association across all leagues
  • Four tests among the residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias

B. Out of 6,007 antigen rapid tests there were 93 confirmed cases:

No. of tests Confirmed cases
Paphos 833 4
Limassol 1135 23
Larnaca 385 8
Nicosia 3,309 42
Famagusta 345 16

 

In total, 64 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 10 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including four who are not intubated. Another seven patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital.

(philenews)

 

By gavriella
