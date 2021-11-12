224 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Friday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 588, 376 men and 212 women with an average age of 76. The Health Ministry announced 224 new Coronavirus cases out of 58,320 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Friday, 12 November, taking confirmed infections to 127,260.

The 224 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

31 taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (708 tests today)

Three from tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,575 tests today)

50 through private initiative (1,767 tests today)

102 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (32,205 tests today)

38 confirmed cases found through 21,624 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests took place without spotting any confirmed cases:

218 tests taken within the framework of the GP referral program.

223 tests taken within the framework of public hospital labs

Analytically the 38 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 3 Limassol 5 Nicosia 12 Paphos 5 Famagusta 0 Old people’s homes 1 Schools 12 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 20 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and nine in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit. Also 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three patients at the COVID-19 unit. Furthermore, one patient is being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 11 patients are being treated in the ICUs including three patients who are not intubated.