News Local 224 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

The Health Ministry announced 224 new COVID-19 cases on 6 November, out of 3,693 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 5,557.

The break-down of new patients follows:

  • 97 through tracing (729 tests today)
  • 80 through private initiative (1,462 tests today)
  • 19 from public hospital labs (286 tests today)
  • 16 from expatriates/passengers (825 tests today)
  • Seven from GP referrals and special patient groups (51 tests today)
  • One from students and teachers (159 tests today)
  • One from soccer clubs (100 tests today)
  • Three from migrants’ structures (81 tests today)

In total, 54 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five in the ICU. Moreover, six patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital and another 10 in the COVID-19 unit.

(PIO)

