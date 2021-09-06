223 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Monday

The Health Ministry announced the death of one person due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 516, 334 men and 182 women with an average age of 76.4. The Health Ministry also announced 223 new Coronavirus cases out of 74,092 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 6 September, taking confirmed infections to 116,991.

The 223 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

13 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (116 tests today)

Six taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,943 tests today)

37 through private initiative (2,720 tests today)

Four taken from public hospital labs (252 tests today)

One taken within the framework of the GP referral program (206 tests)

119 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (47,390 tests today)

43 confirmed cases found through 20,465 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 43 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 7 Limassol 6 Nicosia 9 Paphos 3 Famagusta 5 Old people’s homes 11 National Guard 0 Closed structures 1 Sampling at airports 1

In total, 25 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, four patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital Increased Care Unit and 17 in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 30 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and seven in the Increased Care Unit. Also 15 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and one patient is being treated at the COVID-19 unit. Furthermore, 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four in the Increased Care Unit, while two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 17 patients are being treated in the ICUs including five who are not intubated.