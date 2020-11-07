News Local More than 300 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday; one dead

More than 300 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday; one dead

The Health Ministry announced the death of an 82-year-old male patient of COVID-19 with pre-existing medical conditions who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. The final cause of his death was COVID-19. The total number of deaths due to SARS-CoV-2 is 35, and deaths due to COVID-19 increased to 27, 18 men and 9 women.

Moreover, the Health Ministry announced 222 new COVID-19 cases on 7 November, out of 4.072 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 5,871, plus the 92 confirmed cases found at the slaughterhouse of the Nicosia district.

The break-down of new patients follows:

  • 60 through tracing (524 tests today)
  • 94 through private initiative (1,736 tests today)
  • 14 from public hospital labs (284 tests today)
  • 44 from expatriates/passengers (1,008 tests today)
  • Eight from GP referrals and special patient groups (261 tests today)
  • One from students and teachers (202 tests today)
  • One from migrants’ structures (8 tests today)

Moreover, 47 tests were carried among football clubs but no confirmed cases were found.

In total, 53 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five in the ICU. Moreover, one patient has been transferred intubated to the Nicosia General Hospital ICU were seven patients remain intubated and another nine in the COVID-19 unit.

(PIO)

By gavriella
Previous articleFifty three COVID-19 patients treated at reference hospital

Top Stories

Local

More than 300 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday; one dead

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of an 82-year-old male patient of COVID-19 with pre-existing medical conditions who had been treated at the Famagusta...
Read more
Local

Fifty three COVID-19 patients treated at reference hospital

gavriella -
A total of 53 COVID-19 patients were treated at Famagusta General Hospital, which is the COVID-19 reference hospital, by Saturday midday. One patient`s health deteriorated...
Read more
Local

92 cases of COVID-19 in a slaughterhouse

gavriella -
Some 92 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found in a slaughterhouse. According to the information the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry received...
Read more
Local

New project by a company of Tziovannis in Natural 2000 protected area

gavriella -
In recent months two mansions are being constructed in Agia Thekla area of Sotira Municipality without the prior proper evaluation, without environmental approval and...
Read more
World

Biden poised for U.S. election win as his lead over Trump grows

gavriella -
Democrat Joe Biden appeared poised for victory in the U.S. presidential election on Saturday as vote counts in key states leaned his way, while...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Fifty three COVID-19 patients treated at reference hospital

gavriella -
A total of 53 COVID-19 patients were treated at Famagusta General Hospital, which is the COVID-19 reference hospital, by Saturday midday. One patient`s health deteriorated...
Read more
Local

92 cases of COVID-19 in a slaughterhouse

gavriella -
Some 92 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found in a slaughterhouse. According to the information the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry received...
Read more
Local

New project by a company of Tziovannis in Natural 2000 protected area

gavriella -
In recent months two mansions are being constructed in Agia Thekla area of Sotira Municipality without the prior proper evaluation, without environmental approval and...
Read more
Local

Serious accident involving a cyclist occurred in Limassol (update)

gavriella -
A very serious accident involving a cyclist has just occurred in Limassol. From the preliminary examination it seems that the cyclist was trying to cross...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros