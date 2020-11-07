More than 300 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday; one dead

The Health Ministry announced the death of an 82-year-old male patient of COVID-19 with pre-existing medical conditions who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. The final cause of his death was COVID-19. The total number of deaths due to SARS-CoV-2 is 35, and deaths due to COVID-19 increased to 27, 18 men and 9 women.

Moreover, the Health Ministry announced 222 new COVID-19 cases on 7 November, out of 4.072 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 5,871, plus the 92 confirmed cases found at the slaughterhouse of the Nicosia district.

The break-down of new patients follows:

60 through tracing (524 tests today)

94 through private initiative (1,736 tests today)

14 from public hospital labs (284 tests today)

44 from expatriates/passengers (1,008 tests today)

Eight from GP referrals and special patient groups (261 tests today)

One from students and teachers (202 tests today)

One from migrants’ structures (8 tests today)

Moreover, 47 tests were carried among football clubs but no confirmed cases were found.

In total, 53 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five in the ICU. Moreover, one patient has been transferred intubated to the Nicosia General Hospital ICU were seven patients remain intubated and another nine in the COVID-19 unit.

