220 new cases through PCR tests, one death announced on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of a man aged 84, with underlying conditions who had been treated at the Famagusta General Hospital. The final cause of his death was determined to be Covid-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 48, 32 men and 16 women with an average age of 75.

The Health Ministry also announced 220 new Coronavirus cases out of 5,935 PCR tests on Thursday 26 November and another 103 out of 6,164 rapid antigen tests, taking confirmed infections to 9,673.

The 220 cases through PCR tests are as follows:

88 through tracing (707 tests today)

54 through private initiative (1,331 tests today)

Seven from public hospital labs (289 tests today)

Two from GP referrals and special patient groups (126 tests today)

13 from checks to employees in Limassol, who are exempted from lockdown (1,552 tests today)

Two from checks to employees in Larnaca who are exempted from travel ban to Paphos and Limassol (261 tests today)

Two from checks to employees in Famagusta who are exempted from travel ban to Paphos and Limassol (2 tests today)

Three from checks to employees in Nicosia who are exempted from travel ban to Paphos and Limassol (381 tests today)

Two from checks to old people’s homes (172 tests today)

Two from checks among students/teachers (222 tests today)

45 positive cases found through rapid tests were reconfirmed through PCR.

Moreover the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed case:

244 tests from repatriates/passengers

400 tests to employees in Paphos who are exempted from lockdown

133 from migrants’ facilities

91 tests from employees in Famagusta who are exempted from travel ban to Paphos and Limassol

115 tests from residents of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias

Out of 5,164 antigen rapid tests there were 103 confirmed cases:

Confirmed cases National Guard 6 Paphos 5 Limassol 5 Larnaca 25 Nicosia 52 Famagusta 10

In total, 60 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 17 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including three who are not intubated. Another four patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital and 17 at the Limassol General Hospital.

(PIO)