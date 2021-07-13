220 hotels all across Cyprus participate in “Subsidised Summer Holidays Plan”

NewsLocal220 hotels all across Cyprus participate in “Subsidised Summer Holidays Plan”

The Deputy Ministry for Tourism on Tuesday released the list of 220 hotels all across Cyprus participating in the “Subsidised Summer Holidays Plan” for the period of July 15 to August 31.

The Plan includes Tourist Accommodation and Tourist Agents affiliated with legal tourist accommodation providers.

These provide accommodation from July 15 to August 31 at the maximum price of 80 euros daily (including VAT) for a double room with breakfast. The minimum stay is three nights.

Beneficiaries of the Plan are all permanent residents of the island, who have been vaccinated with at least one dose. Or those who have recovered from the virus by up to 180 days before staying in the provided accommodation.

Beneficiaries must provide, in electronic or printed form, all necessary proof upon arrival at the accommodation of their choice.

Persons under the age of 16 are exempted from this obligation.

These are the two authorised travel agents:

  1. GORGO TRAVEL [email protected] 26 964 380
  2. AEOLOS CYPRUS TRAVEL LTD [email protected] 22 007 731
By Annie Charalambous
