The Police are looking for information that might help find ARSHDEET SINGH from India, 22, for conspiracy to commit a crime, aiding and abetting with the intention and purpose of making a profit, illegal entry, transit, and residence, offences committed between October 2021 and March 2022.

Anyone with any information that might help find the said person is requested to contact the Nicosia CID at 22-802222, or the nearest Police Station or the Citizen Line at 1460.