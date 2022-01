Police are looking for information that will help locate Demetris Tsiaklis, 22, from Nicosia. An arrest warrant is pending against him regarding a case under investigation involving breaking into building and stealing, felonies that took place between 15 and 22 January in Nicosia.

Anyone with any information that might help finding the above person is requested to contact the Nicosia CID at 22-802222 or the Citizen Line 1460 or the nearest Police Station.