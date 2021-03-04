22-year-old seriously injured after falling from nine meters’ height

The Police are investigating the conditions under which a 22-year-old fell from nine meter’s height and got seriously injured.

The accident occurred just before noon on Thursday when the plastic part of the roof of a warehouse under construction where the 22-year-old was working, collapsed and as a result the young man fell to the ground from a height of nine meters.

Members of the Police hurried to the scene while the young man was taken to the Limassol General Hospital. His health condition is seen as stable.

