22-year-old sentenced to 13 years in jail for Nicosia manslaughter

The Nicosia Criminal Court handed down on Tuesday a 13-year jail sentence to a 22-year-old foreign national who had pleaded guilty to killing a 24-year-old foreign national on February 23, 2020, on Rigenis Street in Nicosia.

According to the relevant court documents, the defendant had brought about the death of the 24-year-old by injuring him in the left side of his chest with a swiss army knife.

The defendant together with another foreign national had tried to steal the victim’s mobile phone, the court said, mentioning that the victim was an asylum seeker who had arrived in Cyprus on July 18, 2019.

“The defendant had left his country six years ago and came to Cyprus on a boat. He lived in special accommodation for unaccompanied minors until the age of 18 under the supervision of the organisation Hope for Children and has been using substances since the age of 12,” the announcement added.

Following the crime, the court noted, the defendant was located by the police in an abandoned building in Nicosia and said: “I did not want to kill him.”

“The court has not imposed a sentence for the crime of carrying a knife outside a residence. In addition, the defendant has been exonerated of two additional charges concerning the crimes of conspiracy to commit murder and premeditated murder,” the announcement concluded.