Members of the Police in Nicosia today arrested a 22-year-old regarding a case of car arson that is under investigation.

The arson took place on 10 February early in the morning in Lakatamia.

Two cars parked opposite the house of their 60-year-old owner were set on fire.

Members of the Fire Service put out the fire which completely burned the two cars,, also damaging a third car belong to the 60-year-old’s family.