22 year old man killed in head on collision

A 22 year old man was killed in a road accident late afternoon yesterday in the Nisou area.

Rafael Grigoriou died instantly while in the front seat of a car driven by a 21 year old woman on the Dimokratias road in Nisou heading to Pera Chorio.

On the junction to the bypass leading from the highway to Pera Chorio, her car collided head on with a vehicle driven by a 37 year old woman.

The 22 year old was trapped in the wreckage of the car and was rushed to the Nicosia General where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The two women were treated for minor injuries and discharged.

Nicosia traffic is investigating the cause of the accident.