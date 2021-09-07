NewsLocal22-year-old in jail for possession of one kilo of cannabis

22-year-old in jail for possession of one kilo of cannabis

The Larnaca District Court imposed a 24-month imprisonment to a 22-year-old man for possession of drugs.

The drugs were found by members of the Anti-Drug Squad during a coordinated operation last April in Larnaca.

Following a tip, members of the Squad stopped a scooter driver by the 22-year-old in an area in Larnaca. During a search they found in a bag he had on his shoulder a package of cannabis 1,206 grams, as well as the amount of 220 euros.

The man’s apartment, as well as the car of his wife were also searched and various items related to drugs as well as small quantities of drugs were found and confiscated.

The man was today taken to court where he was found guilty and sentenced to prison.

By gavriella
