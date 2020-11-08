22-year-old driving under influence of drugs and alcohol arrested

A 22-year-old was remanded in custody for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, as well as for other traffic violations in Paphos.

According to the Police, the 22-year-old did not stop when the police asked him to, lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle was immobilized.

The young man tested positive to a preliminary narco-test.

He provided additional saliva which was sealed and will be sent for tests.

The young man was arrested. The Police also arrested his co-driver who appears to be from Georgia and is in Cyprus illegally.

