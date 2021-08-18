NewsLocal22-year-old deprived of driving license since she was driving while drunk

22-year-old deprived of driving license since she was driving while drunk

A 22-year-old woman appeared before the Larnaca District Court today for driving while drunk. The Court deprived her of her driving license for three months and imposed on her a fine of 1,000 euros.

According to a Police announcement, the 22-year-old was driving her car at Makarios Avenue in Kiti but under conditions that are being investigated she entered into the opposite lane and collided with a car driven by another woman. From the crash the woman’s car also collided into another parked car. All three cars have been damaged but there were no injuries.

The 22-year-old tested positive in an alcohol test with a final indication of 110mg instead of the maximum limit of 9mg for new drivers and was then taken home safely.

By gavriella
