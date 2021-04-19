22-year-old arrested for illegal possession of drugs

The Limassol District Court issued a warrant for the imprisonment of a 22-year-old who was arrested in order to facilitate investigations regarding a case of illegal possession and cultivation of drugs.

The young man was arrested after a research at his house, within the framework of investigating a case regarding an arson attack in the district of Limassol. During the research a quantity of cannabis other objects related to drugs, as well as a pot with two cannabis plants were found.

The Limassol branch of the Anti-Narcotics Unit (YKAN) continues the investigation.

(philenews)