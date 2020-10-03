News Local 22 new Covid cases in Cyprus on Saturday-UPDATE

22 new Covid cases in Cyprus on Saturday-UPDATE

The Health Ministry announced 22 new Coronavirus cases in Cyprus on Saturday out of 3,477 tests, raising the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,811.

The new cases are:

  • 3 from tracing of confirmed cases (184 tests today)
    • One is a close contact from the family environment of the case announced on 30 September associated with the Ethnikos Achna football club cluster. Today’s case presented symptoms since 30 September (sore throat, cough, myalgia).
    • The second is a close contact of the case announced on 29 September through tracing the contacts of a case announced on 27 September. This is the fourth case from this cluster.
    • The third person is a close contact of the Linopetra Gymnasium pupil announced on 27 September. Today’s case is a pupil at a Limassol district gymnasium. There are now seven people in this cluster.
  • 6 from passengers and repatriates (1,255 tests today)
    • One arrived in Larnaca from Moscow on 2 October.
    • Two arrived in Larnaca from London on the same flight on 2 October.
    • Three arrived in Larnaca from Athens on the same flight on 2 October.
  • 1 from public hospital labs (101 tests)
    • The case is a British national who arrived in Cyprus on 27 September from the UK. He developed symptoms on 2 October (cough and fever) and went to hospital. He has been taken to Famagusta.
  • 8 through private initiative (831 tests)
    • Two are staff in a business in Dasaki Achnas. They took the test at a private lab through their employer. Both had symptoms since 29 September.
    • One is a footballer at ASIL Lysi and is a contact of a previous case from the team announced on 29 September. He took the test in order to be able to play.
    • One took the test at a private lab without presenting symptoms.
    • One had symptoms since 29 September (sore throat, myalgia, headache) and took the test at a private lab.
    • Three took the test on day 12 of their quarantine as per the relevant decree. All three arrived in Cyprus from Russia (two on 18 September and one on 20 September).
  • 4 through GP referrals and from special groups through public health centres (285 tests)
    • The first person is staff at the British bases and presented symptoms on 30 September (sore throat).
    • The second presented symptoms on 30 September (sore throat, myalgia) and was referred by their Personal Doctor (GP).
    • The third presented symptoms on 29 September (fever, myalgia, cough) and was referred by their Personal Doctor.
    • The fourth took the test before undergoing surgery.

The following tests were also carried out but all came out negative:

  • 398 tests carried out in football teams by the Cyprus Football Association
  • 423 tests to pupils and school staff

In addition, 10 people with Coronavirus are being treated at Famagusta General Hospital, of whom four in the increased care unit.

Two patients are intubated in the Nicosia Hospital ICU.

Finally, one more patient with Coronavirus is being treated in the remaining hospitals.

Read more: Infographics: 56% of Cyprus Covid cases since July 1 were men

By Josephine Koumettou
