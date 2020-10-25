News Local 22 businesses, state services and 19 schools with confirmed Covid cases over...

22 businesses, state services and 19 schools with confirmed Covid cases over past three days, publicised

 

In line with the relevant protocols on preventing the spread of Covid-19, the health ministry today named businesses and schools with confirmed coronavirus cases, for the benefit of public interest and health safety.

Following relevant briefing from the epidemiological advisory group, the ministry announces that the following businesses, government services and schools had confirmed covid cases:

PRIVATE BUSINESSES AND GOVERNMENT SERVICES

-Interlead Experts Private Tuition Centre, Limassol

-Athinis Private Tuition Centre, Episkopi, Limassol

-Anastasia Private Tuition Centre, Limassol

-Limassol Municipality

-Hellenic Bank, Ayios Athanasios branch, Limassol

-Shipping ministry

-Frederick University, Limassol

Wellnest Pharmacy, Limassol

-Socrateion Melathron, Limassol

-Limassol Post Office

-Myria Agapiou Dermatological Centre, Limassol

-Nikos Karaolis Physiotherapy, Limassol

-Alpha Bank 645 branch, Paphos

-Aliathon Hotel, Paphos

-Paphos traffic

-Gazi Live, Strovolos, Nicosia

-Marks and Spencer’s Limassol

-Christoforos Tsappas, private medical center

-Cablenet Limassol

-Nicosia and Larnaca courts

-Labour Ministry Subsidies and Welfare Office (child support)

-Aphrodite Hills, Paphos

SCHOOLS

-Pera Chorio Nisou, Nicosia

-Ayia Varvara Gymnasium, Nicosia

-16th kindergarten, Zakaki, Limassol

-8th Primary School Limassol

-Neapoli Gymnasium, Limassol

-First Technical School, Limassol

-Laniteion Lyceum, Limassol

-2nd state kindergarten, Avgorou, Famagusta,

-American Academy, Limassol

-20th primary schools, Saint Panteleimon, Limassol,

-3rd Technical School, Limassol

-Pascal Private School, Larnaca

-Archangelos Gymnasium, Nicosia

-Panayia Theoskepasti Gymnasium, Paphos

-Polis Chrysochous Technical School

-Polis Chrysochous Lyceum

-Polis Chrysochous gymnasium

-Apostolos Pavlos gymnasium, Paphos

Following confirmation of cases in the above businesses, state services and schools, all necessary protocols were followed, with cases and contacts isolating and all the areas disinfected.

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
