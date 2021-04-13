EUEducation21st Annual Career & Internship Virtual Exhibition on Wednesday, April 14 (online)

21st Annual Career & Internship Virtual Exhibition on Wednesday, April 14 (online)

What if you had the opportunity to knock on the door of an employer and ask them “How can I get a job with your organization?”

The 21st Annual Career & Internship Virtual Exhibition 2021 enables you to do just thatDuring this online event, you will have the opportunity to:

  • Chat with employers during one-to-one sessions
  • Join group presentations on career topics
  • Discuss and review internship opportunities
  • Learn about employment possibilities

The event will take place on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 10:30 to 13:30.  Register for  the event here and view companies that will be attending the 21st Annual Internship & Career Virtual Exhibition 2021.

With the many changes we have experienced in the way we apply for jobs and attend interviews, the Virtual Exhibition will be a great opportunity to learn and adapt. 

In order to make sure that you feel comfortable using the platform, we have prepared a short demo video for you here. Additionally, we have organized three demo sessions for students and alumni. Feel free to join us to receive answers to your questions about registering for the event, chatting with company representatives and using the platform.

Registration

Cost: Free

By Lisa Liberti
