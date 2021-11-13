218 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Saturday

The Health Ministry announced 218 new Coronavirus cases out of 48,428 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Saturday, 13 November, taking confirmed infections to 127,478.

The 218 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Five taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (140 tests today)

42 through private initiative (2,217 tests today)

Two taken within the framework of public hospital labs (178 tests today)

107 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (33,544 tests today)

62 confirmed cases found through 10,542 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests took place without spotting any confirmed cases:

15 tests taken within the framework of the GP referral program.

1,792 tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports

Analytically the 62 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 9 Limassol 14 Nicosia 25 Paphos 9 Famagusta 5 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 0 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 20 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 13 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and eight in the Increased Care Unit. Also nine patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three patients at the COVID-19 unit. Furthermore, one patient is being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 12 patients are being treated in the ICUs including two patients who are not intubated.