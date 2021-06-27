216 new cases of COVID-19, no death on Sunday

The Health Ministry announced 216 new Coronavirus cases out of 38,787 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Sunday, 27 June, taking confirmed infections to 74,785.

The 216 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Five from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (32 tests today)

Five taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (3,890 tests today)

26 through private initiative (1,036 tests today)

Three taken from public hospital lab (58 tests today)

Four from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (141 tests today)

173 confirmed cases found through 33,370 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests have taken place without finding any confirmed cases:

260 tests within the framework of the program of GP referrals

Analytically the 173 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 32 Limassol 31 Nicosia 62 Paphos 2 Famagusta 46 Industrial area of Aradippou 0 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 0 Education 0

In total, 19 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including three in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 10 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are out of respirator and three in the COVID-19 unit.

Some 11 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit, as well as two patients in the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

