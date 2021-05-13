213 new cases of COVID-19, one death on Thursday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 342, 226 men and 116 women with an average age of 77.8.The Health Ministry also announced 260 new Coronavirus cases out of 74,926 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Thursday, 13 May, taking confirmed infections to 70,571.

The 213 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

43 through tracing of primary contacts (597 tests today)

51 through private initiative (1,661 tests today)

12 from public hospital labs (419 tests today)

10 from antigen rapid test conducted privately (1,138 tests today)

97 confirmed cases found through 68,709 antigen rapid tests

Additionally, the following tests took place without finding any confirmed cases:

77 tests were conducted within the framework of the GP referral programs

2,325 tests conducted within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports

Analytically the 97 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 12 Limassol 30 Nicosia 37 Paphos 9 Famagusta 6 Industrial area of Agios Athanasios 0 Industrial area of Mesogi 1 Education 2 National Guard 0 Old people’s homes 0

In total, 31 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including six at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 34 patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, including two who are not on respirator, 24 in the COVID-19 unit, and two in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 39 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital, and nine in the Increased Care Unit, while two patients are being treated at the Makarion Hospital. Some 13 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and two at the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and one at the Increased Care Unit.

(PIO