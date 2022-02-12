2,120 new Covid-19 cases, five deaths due to infections on Saturday

Cyprus on Saturday reported 2,120 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths due to the virus, according to data provided by the Health Ministry. The positivity rate is 2.55 per cent.

The deaths concerned five men aged 85, 88, 76, 82, 68 and the toll now rises to 785.

A total of 83,144 rapid and PCR tests had been carried out.

At the same time, there are 180 people in hospitals of whom 37 are in serious condition and one is intubated.

The ministry said that the percentage of unvaccinated patients was 68 per cent.