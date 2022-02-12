NewsLocal2,120 new Covid-19 cases, five deaths due to infections on Saturday

2,120 new Covid-19 cases, five deaths due to infections on Saturday

Covid 19
Covid 19

Cyprus on Saturday reported 2,120 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths due to the virus, according to data provided by the Health Ministry. The positivity rate is 2.55 per cent.

The deaths concerned five men aged 85, 88, 76, 82, 68 and the toll now rises to 785.

A total of 83,144 rapid and PCR tests had been carried out.

At the same time, there are 180 people in hospitals of whom 37 are in serious condition and one is intubated.

The ministry said that the percentage of unvaccinated patients was 68 per cent.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleProtest against Covid vaccinations, restrictions from Paphos to Nicosia – PHOTOS

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros