212 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Sunday

The Health Ministry announced 212 new Coronavirus cases out of 43,821 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Sunday, 21 November, taking confirmed infections to 130,100.

The 212 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

Seven cases taken through tracing of already confirmed cases (408 tests today)

Three taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,666 tests today)

34 through private initiative (2,054 tests today)

Four taken within the framework of public hospital labs (101 tests today)

Two cases taken within the framework of the GP referral program (305 tests today)

76 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (21,899 tests today)

86 confirmed cases found through 21,899 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 86 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 7 Limassol 15 Nicosia 43 Paphos 14 Famagusta 7 Old people’s homes 0 Schools 0 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 25 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including five in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 16 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and three in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 18 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and six in the Increased Care Unit. Also 15 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and three patients at the COVID-19 unit. Furthermore, one patient is being treated at the Makarion Hospital Covid-19 unit. Finally, 18 patients are being treated in the ICUs including three patients who are not intubated.