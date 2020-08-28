2,112 light bulbs to be replaced on highways

The Ministry of Transport plans to replace 2,112 light bulbs on the Nicosia-Limassol and Limassol-Paphos highways with LED bulbs, as well as smart meters that will transmit both their electricity consumption and other parameters to EAC’s control centre.

The estimated cost for the installation of the 2,112 new lamps is estimated to cost €990,000 of which €830,000 will go towards supply and installation and €160,000 will go towards their maintenance for a 10-year period.

The pylons providing electricity to street lights on the highways will also be replaced, with 1,240 new single pillars and 426 pylons with dual light bulbs. These transmission towers will be 10 and 12 meters high.

The new pillars to be installed for the new lighting will save significant amounts in electricity bills and will also include smart meters and 3G modems for data transmission that will be inbuilt within the street lighting distribution boards.

The project must be completed within 22 weeks from the date of assignment, while the tender stipulates that maintenance, and repairs of damage must be done within 24 hours or in some cases within 48 hours of the damage occurring.