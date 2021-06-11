21,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines given to Turkish Cypriots

Leonidas Phylactou, Greek Cypriot co-head of the bicommunal technical committee on health said that this morning another 21,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines against COVID-19 have been given to the Turkish Cypriot community.

He said that the procedure followed was the same as at previous times and the vaccines were transferred through Agios Dometios checkpoint.

It is noted that another 2,000 doses had been given on 18 February.

Dr. Jenk Soidan, Turkish Cypriot co-chair of the bicommunal technical committee, said this is the largest quantity received through the EU.

He noted that so far they have received 24,700 AstraZeneca, 10,350 Pfizer/BioNTech and with today’s quantity the amount is 56,050 doses. He also added that they have received 190,000 doses of Sinovac from Turkey.