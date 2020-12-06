21-year-old still missing from home (PHOTO)

Police are still looking from 21-year-old SIMRANJIT SINGH from India, resident of Athienou.

The police is once again releasing his photo aiming to collect information that might help finding him.

Singh has been missing since Tuesday morning, 1 December. He is of average build with short black hair and has a tattoo beginning from the elbow and ending at his arm. He was last seen wearing a white overall and white blouse.

He was using a black Opel Vectra car, which has been found locked in an isolated area of Athienou.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Athienou Police Station on 24-804330, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

(philenews)