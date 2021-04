The Permanent Criminal Court of Limassol today sentenced a 21-year-old man, who on 28 November was found having 10 kilos of cannabis hidden in his bedroom, to seven year in prison for illegal possession of drugs with intend to distribute.

In its verdict the Criminal Court said that the accused was an important part of a chain that was aiming to distribute and supply substances to the Cypriot society.

His role was specific and necessary to achieve this illegal purpose.