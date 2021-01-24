News Local 21-year-old remanded in custody for three thefts in one night

21-year-old remanded in custody for three thefts in one night

The Police arrested a 21-year-old from a village of the Limassol District in relation to cases under investigation for three thefts that took place early yesterday morning in Limassol.

One of the cases under investigation has to do with burglary in a gun shop and the stealing of 13 guns.

According to evidence in the hands of the police, it seems that the young man is also involved in another two burglaries, in two supermarkets of Limassol, from where tobacco products worth 1,480 euros were stolen.

On the basis of a testimony an arrest warrant was issued against the 21-year-old who was arrested and remanded in custody.

The Limassol CID is investigating the case.

(philenews)

By gavriella
