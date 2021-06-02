21-year-old remanded in custody for abandoning crime scene

NewsLocal21-year-old remanded in custody for abandoning crime scene

A young man, 21 has been remanded in custody for abandoning the scene of a traffic accident without providing medical assistance to injured people in Paphos on Tuesday.

According to the Police, around 22:00 last night a 21-year-old from a village of Paphos district collided with a vehicle ahead which as a result hit a pedestrian. Both the driver of the car and the pedestrian were injured and were taken to the Paphos General Hospital.

The 21-year-old abandoned the scene refraining from providing assistance to the injured people.

However, he returned to the scene, after about an hour and told the police he was the driver.

