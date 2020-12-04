News Local 21-year-old missing since Tuesday (PHOTO)

21-year-old missing since Tuesday (PHOTO)

Police are looking for 21-year old SIMRANJIT SINGH, from India, who has been reported missing from his place of residence in Athienou since the morning of Tuesday 1 December.

SINGH is 1.70 metres tall, of average build with short black hair and eyes. He has a tattoo on his right hand beginning from the elbow and ending at the arm. He was last seen wearing white working overalls and white blouse.

He was using a black Opel Vectra car, which has been found locked in an isolated area of Athienou.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Athienou Police Station on 24-804330, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleSurvey project on alcohol, drugs and smoking in Cyprus
Next articleTwo people wanted for theft (PHOTOS)

Top Stories

Local

Yellow warning about thunderstorms as of tonight

gavriella -
The meteorological service issued yellow warning about isolated thunderstorms. The warning is valid as of 20:00 on Friday evening until 16:00 on Saturday. According to the...
Read more
Local

EU needs to take decisions that will lead to real de-escalation by Turkey

gavriella -
The delayed moves which Turkey made some days ago to purportedly achieve de-escalation are not convincing, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Friday, noting...
Read more
Local

Clarifications about COVID-19 cases in Central Prisons.

gavriella -
In reply to reports about confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the staff and the inmates of the Central Prisons, the Department of Prisons issued...
Read more
Local

Expert concerned about percentage of positive COVID-19 cases

gavriella -
The percentage of positive Covid-19 cases out of thousands of tests carried out in Cyprus on a daily basis is a source of concern...
Read more
Economy

Cyprus Shipping Chamber joins forces with global business network MACN

gavriella -
The Cyprus Shipping Chamber and the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN), signed recently a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC),  with the aim to collaborate on the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Yellow warning about thunderstorms as of tonight

gavriella -
The meteorological service issued yellow warning about isolated thunderstorms. The warning is valid as of 20:00 on Friday evening until 16:00 on Saturday. According to the...
Read more
Local

EU needs to take decisions that will lead to real de-escalation by Turkey

gavriella -
The delayed moves which Turkey made some days ago to purportedly achieve de-escalation are not convincing, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Friday, noting...
Read more
Local

Clarifications about COVID-19 cases in Central Prisons.

gavriella -
In reply to reports about confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the staff and the inmates of the Central Prisons, the Department of Prisons issued...
Read more
Local

Expert concerned about percentage of positive COVID-19 cases

gavriella -
The percentage of positive Covid-19 cases out of thousands of tests carried out in Cyprus on a daily basis is a source of concern...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros