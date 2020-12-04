21-year-old missing since Tuesday (PHOTO)

Police are looking for 21-year old SIMRANJIT SINGH, from India, who has been reported missing from his place of residence in Athienou since the morning of Tuesday 1 December.

SINGH is 1.70 metres tall, of average build with short black hair and eyes. He has a tattoo on his right hand beginning from the elbow and ending at the arm. He was last seen wearing white working overalls and white blouse.

He was using a black Opel Vectra car, which has been found locked in an isolated area of Athienou.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Athienou Police Station on 24-804330, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.

