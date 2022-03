KHALED OTHMAN, 21, from Syria has been missing from his place of residence in Limassol since 22/2/2022.

Othman is 1.70, thin, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing grey footer and a black tracksuit.

Anyone with any information that might help finding him is requested to contact the Limassol CID at 25-8005057 or with the Citizen Line at 1460 or with the nearest Police Station.