The 21-year-old who had been missing from home since Tuesday 1 December 2020 was found today.

Police had released his photo aiming to collect information regarding his whereabouts.

Around 15:00 on Sunday afternoon, the 21-year-old appeared at the Larnaca CID after he was found by his friends in Limassol.

The Police thank those who helped finding him.

(philenews)