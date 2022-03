According to philenews, 21-year-old Andreas Antoniou, who had been in hospital in critical condition after being injured at a work accident, died this morning.

The accident occurred on the morning of 4 February, while the young man was trying to install an air condition unit to a building in Nicosia and fell from a height of eight meters.

He was transferred by ambulance to the Nicosia General Hospital, where he was intubated and treated in the ICU where he died this morning.