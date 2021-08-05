21-year-old confesses to setting fire

A six-day ruling was issued yesterday by the Limassol District Court against a 21-year-old man for setting fire to the car of a 72-year-old woman last April in Limassol.

According to information gathered by Philenews, incriminating items such as a plastic water bottle cap and two burnt matches were found in the field next to the 72-year-old’s house, after an on-site investigation by the Limassol Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Upon examining the items, it was discovered that the suspect is the owner of the genetic material found on the water bottle cap, whereas from another item it was deduced that he used petrol for setting the fire.

From subsequent examinations it was ascertained that the 21-year-old acted alongside someone else, since he was brought to the scene on a motorcycle and he does not own any vehicle.

After being arrested and held, the 21-year-old gave a testimony to CID interrogators confirming that he was the one who set the fire.