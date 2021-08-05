NewsLocal21-year-old confesses to setting fire

21-year-old confesses to setting fire

A six-day ruling was issued yesterday by the Limassol District Court against a 21-year-old man for setting fire to the car of a 72-year-old woman last April in Limassol.

According to information gathered by Philenews, incriminating items such as a plastic water bottle cap and two burnt matches were found in the field next to the 72-year-old’s house, after an on-site investigation by the Limassol Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Upon examining the items, it was discovered that the suspect is the owner of the genetic material found on the water bottle cap, whereas from another item it was deduced that he used petrol for setting the fire.

From subsequent examinations it was ascertained that the 21-year-old acted alongside someone else, since he was brought to the scene on a motorcycle and he does not own any vehicle.

After being arrested and held, the 21-year-old gave a testimony to CID interrogators confirming that he was the one who set the fire.

By gavriella
Previous articleMan arrested for cocaine possession and intent to sell
Next articleDrone base in the occupied areas foothold against partners

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros