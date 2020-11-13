News Local 207 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday; four deaths

In addition to the three deaths announced earlier today, the Health Ministry announced the death of another patient of COVID-19, a man 80 years old, who was being treated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital. The final cause of his death was due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 38, 24 men and 14 women. The average age is 75.

Moreover, the Health Ministry announced 207 new COVID-19 cases on 13 November, out of 3,088 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 6,853.

The break-down of new patients follows:

  • 73 through tracing (881 tests today)
  • 100 through private initiative (1,616 tests today)
  • 10 from public hospital labs (179 tests today)
  • 21 from GP referrals and special patient groups (43 tests today)
  • Two from students and teachers (83 tests today)
  • One from soccer clubs (160 tests today)

Moreover, another 126 tests took place among migrants without finding any confirmed cases.

In total, 42 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, including five in the ICU. Moreover, eight patients are being treated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU including two who are not intubated. Another nine patients are treated in the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital.

Read More: Third death of COVID-19 patient in last 24 hours

(PIO)

By gavriella
