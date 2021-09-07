206 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths on Tuesday

The Health Ministry announced the death of two persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 518, 336 men and 182 women with an average age of 76.3. The Health Ministry also announced 206 new Coronavirus cases out of 45,712 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Monday, 6 September, taking confirmed infections to 117,197.

The 206 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

32 from the process of tracing of already confirmed cases (280 tests today)

Six taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (2,501 tests today)

42 through private initiative (2,324 tests today)

Eight taken from public hospital labs (270 tests today)

Two taken within the framework of the GP referral program (206 tests)

92 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (29,484 tests today)

24 confirmed cases found through 10,601 antigen rapid tests.

Additionally the following tests took place without any confirmed cases found:

Four tests taken within the framework of checking closed structures.

Analytically the 24 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

Confirmed Cases Larnaca 5 Limassol 6 Nicosia 8 Paphos 4 Famagusta 1 Old people’s homes 0 National Guard 0 Closed structures 0 Sampling at airports 0

In total, 29 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, 19 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital Increased Care Unit.

Some 28 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and eight in the Increased Care Unit. Also 16 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Larnaca General Hospital and one patient is being treated at the COVID-19 unit. Furthermore, 12 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and five in the Increased Care Unit, while two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital.

Finally, 18 patients are being treated in the ICUs including three who are not intubated.