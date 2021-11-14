206 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Sunday

NewsLocal206 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths on Sunday

The Health Ministry announced 206 new Coronavirus cases out of 40,298 PCR and rapid antigen tests on Sunday, 14 November, taking confirmed infections to 127,684.

The 206 cases through PCR and rapid tests are as follows:

  • Six taken through the process of tracing already confirmed cases (307 tests today)
  • Two taken within the framework of checking passengers at Larnaca and Paphos Airports (1,938 tests today)
  • 15 through private initiative (991 tests today)
  • Seven taken within the framework of public hospital labs (94 tests today)
  • Two taken within the framework of the GP referral program (268 tests today)
  • 66 from antigen rapid tests conducted privately (16,741 tests today)
  • 108 confirmed cases found through 19,959 antigen rapid tests.

Analytically the 108 confirmed cases from the antigen rapid tests:

  Confirmed Cases
Larnaca 17
Limassol 18
Nicosia 58
Paphos 11
Famagusta 4
Old people’s homes 0
Schools 0
National Guard 0
Closed structures 0
Sampling at airports 0

In total, 18 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital including four in the Increased Care Unit. Moreover, four patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Nicosia General Hospital and 10 in the Increased Care Unit.

Some 16 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Limassol General Hospital and eight in the Increased Care Unit. Also 10 patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Paphos General Hospital and four patients at the COVID-19 unit. Furthermore, two patients are being treated at the COVID-19 unit of the Makarion Hospital. Finally, 13 patients are being treated in the ICUs including two patients who are not intubated.

